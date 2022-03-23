Amazon to open Turkey site with more than $100 mln investment

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

ISTANBUL, March 23 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) said on Wednesday it will set up a logistic base in Turkey to meet rising demand, with a more than $100 million investment.

It said the facility will create more than 1,000 jobs in its first year, and will support the domestic and export operations of the small- and mid-sized businesses that sell products on the site.

The Istanbul-based logistic centre will open in the autumn this year, the e-commerce giant added.

Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.