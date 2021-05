An Amazon logo is seen at its centre in Darlington, County Durham, Britain September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Amazon (AMZN.O) said on Friday it would create 10,000 new permanent jobs in the United Kingdom in 2021, taking its total workforce in the country to over 55,000.

It said the new jobs will include roles at its corporate offices, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and operations network.

