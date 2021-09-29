Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

Amazon settles with employees allegedly fired for criticizing working conditions - CNBC

1 minute read

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has reached a settlement with two former employees who said they were terminated last year after they criticized the working conditions at the e-commerce giant's warehouses, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

The terms of the settlement were not immediately disclosed, according to the report, which cited an announcement from the National Labor Relations Board Administrative Law Judge John Giannopoulos.

Amazon and NLRB were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

