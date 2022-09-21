Amazon Web Services Mexico to open 'local zone' in Q1 2023

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of the web service Amazon is pictured in this June 8, 2017 illustration photo.

MEXICO CITY, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Amazon Web Services Mexico, a unit of Amazon.com Inc(AMZN.O), will open a "local zone" in the first quarter of 2023 to boost bandwidth for its clients, Country Director Luis Velasco told Reuters on Wednesday.

A local zone puts compute, storage, database and other services close to large populations and IT centers.

The firm will also open new offices in Guadalajara and Monterrey in the first three months of 2023, Velasco said.

