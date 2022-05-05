Amazon.com union organizer meets with Biden at White House

Amazon Labor Union President Christian Smalls arrives to testify before the Senate Budget Committee for a hearing on Amazon's labor practices on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) union organizer Christian Smalls met with President Joe Biden during his visit to the White House on Thursday, a White House official said.

Smalls was also expected to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh during his visit, the official said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.