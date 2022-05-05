1 minute read
Amazon.com union organizer meets with Biden at White House
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) union organizer Christian Smalls met with President Joe Biden during his visit to the White House on Thursday, a White House official said.
Smalls was also expected to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh during his visit, the official said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.