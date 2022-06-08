1 minute read
Amazon's CEO of worldwide consumer business to join Flexport
June 8 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) chief executive of worldwide consumer business Dave Clark will join logistics technology platform Flexport in September, according to his post on LinkedIn.
Clark will step down from his position at Amazon.com on July 1 after 23 years at the company. read more
Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath
