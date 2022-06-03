Amazon's CEO of Worldwide Consumer to step down after 23 years
June 3 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) said on Friday the chief executive officer of its worldwide consumer business, David Clark, was leaving the company after 23 years of service to pursue other opportunities.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said he expects to be ready with an update on Clark's succession over the next few weeks. Clark's last day in office would be July 1.
Clark, who joined Amazon in 1999 right after graduating from his MBA program, has led teams that designed fulfillment centers and transportation networks.
He became the CEO of Worldwide Consumer, a unit that handles Amazon's global websites, in January last year when the company's e-commerce sales surged during the pandemic.
Clark's departure is the second high-profile exit this week after Meta Platforms Inc's (FB.O) operations chief, Sheryl Sandberg, announced that she was leaving the company after 14 years. read more
