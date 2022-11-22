American Eagle beats quarterly sales estimates on strong demand for dresses

A view of an American Eagle Outfitters store in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Nov 22 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO.N) on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as a post-pandemic return to work and social events boosted consumer spending on its jeans and dresses despite rising inflation.

The company's net revenue fell to $1.24 billion in the third quarter from $1.27 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $1.21 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

