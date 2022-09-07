American Eagle Outfitters posts net loss on slowing consumer demand

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A view of an American Eagle Outfitters store in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Sept 7 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO.N) reported a loss for the second quarter on Wednesday and said it would pause quarterly dividend as it strives to tide through lower demand due to inflation, sending its shares down 14% after market.

With the United States on the edge of a recession, and prices of food and everyday essentials exceptionally high, consumers are limiting expenditure on non-esssentials such as apparel.

Major U.S. retailers Walmart Inc (WMT.N), Target Corp (TGT.N) and Kohl's (KSS.N) have cautioned about consumer demand shifting to more essential items, indicating a slowdown in demand for discretionary products. read more

American Eagle reported a net loss of $42.5 million for the second quarter, compared with a net income of $121.5 million, a year earlier.

The company's net revenue came in at $1.20 billion, up from $1.19 billion a year earlier, and was in-line with analysts' expectation, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

