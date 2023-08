An American Eagle Outfitters employee waits for customers at a cleaning station outside a store in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo

Aug 3 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters (AEO.N) said on Thursday it expected second-quarter revenue to be flat to a year earlier, compared with its prior forecast of down low-single digits.

