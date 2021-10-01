UK's Wetherspoon faces staff crunch as losses nearly double

A Wetherspoon's logo is seen at a pub in central London, Britain, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Pub operator Wetherspoon (JDW.L) said on Friday it faced difficulties attracting workers in some areas of Britain, after posting a near doubling of annual losses due to pandemic restrictions for most of its fiscal year.

The company, fondly known as "Spoons", reported a pretax loss of 194.6 million pounds ($261.85 million) for the 12 months ended July 25 compared to 105.4 million pounds a year earlier, while like-for-like sales slumped 38.4%.

British pub operators, who are just seeing signs of recovery after months of closures or reduced capacity, have been struggling with a staffing crunch partly due to a post-Brexit exodus of European workers. read more

That shortage could pressure the industry during the usually busy Christmas season. read more

Although like-for-like sales at Wetherspoon in the first nine weeks of the current fiscal year were still down 8.7% compared to pre-pandemic levels, the company said it was cautiously optimistic about 2021 as all curbs have been lifted.

Wetherspoon refrained from proposing a final dividend for the year, as it was forced to seek debt waivers from its lenders, raise money and cut jobs due to the pandemic.

($1 = 0.7432 pounds)

Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.