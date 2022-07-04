1 minute read
AO World says one credit insurer cut its suppliers' cover in May
LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - British online retailer AO World (AO.L) said a third-party credit insurer serving some of its suppliers had "rebased" its cover in May to reflect post-COVID sales levels, but added that the move had had no effect on its liquidity.
Shares in the electricals company fell as much as 19% on Monday after the Sunday Times reported it was facing a cash crunch after credit insurer Atradius slashed cover.
