Apple Daily will stop operations by Wednesday - local media

Workers prepare copies of Apple Daily newspaper at its printing facility for distribution after police raided its newsroom and arrested five executives the day before, in Hong Kong, China early June 18, 2021. REUTERS/James Pomfret

HONG KONG, June 21 (Reuters) - Next Digital's (0282.HK) pro-democracy Hong Kong tabloid newspaper Apple Daily and its online edition will cease operations by Wednesday as most of its employees have resigned, Cable TV and Oriental Daily said on Monday.

The newspaper was raided by police last week in a national security probe.

