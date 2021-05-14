Skip to main content

Retail & ConsumerApple supplier Foxconn reports Q1 profit T$28.2 bln, beats estimates

Taiwan's Foxconn (2317.TW), which assembles iPhones for Apple (AAPL.O), on Friday reported better-than-expected first-quarter profit amid the work-from-home trend spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic that has stoked demand for electronic devices.

Officially known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, the world's biggest contract electronics maker said January-March net profit surged to T$28.2 billion ($1 billion) from T$2.1 billion in a pandemic-hit first quarter a year earlier, beating an average forecast of T$24.41 billion compiled from 11 analysts' estimates by Refinitiv.

($1 = 27.9520 Taiwan dollars)

