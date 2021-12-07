Apple's Tim Cook signed $275 bln deal with Chinese officials to placate China - The Information

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, attends the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S., July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) Chief Executive Tim Cook signed an agreement with Chinese officials, estimated to be worth about $275 billion, to placate threats that would have hobbled its devices and services in the country, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing interviews and internal Apple documents.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.