Argos to close Irish stores - union















DUBLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Retailer Argos is planning to close all of its stores in the Republic of Ireland, a trade union representing workers said on Thursday.

The Mandate trade union said in a statement that it was engaging with workers at the retailer, which is owned by British supermarket Sainsbury's, after its decision "to close all of its outlets in Ireland."

Sainsbury's did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Argos' web site lists 34 stores in the Republic of Ireland.

Writing by Conor Humphries; editing by William James











