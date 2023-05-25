Armani sales up 18% in Q1 as Asia rebounds, U.S. slows down

[1/2] Models present creations by designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 collection show for fashion house Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, France, January 24, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier















MILAN, May 25 (Reuters) - Italy's Armani said on Thursday that sales jumped 18% in the first quarter thanks to a rebound in Asia and more modest growth in the United States, where a slowdown is expected in the coming months.

The privately-owned luxury group added that its 2022 full year revenues were up 16.5%, boosted by sales in Europe and the United States, to 2.35 billion euros ($2.59 billion).

The Milan-based group's operating profit rose 30% in 2022, to 202.5 million euros.

