Retail & Consumer

Athletic apparel maker Under Armour raises annual forecasts on higher demand

Customers exit an Under Armour store in New York City, U.S., November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc (UAA.N) raised its annual revenue forecast on Tuesday, as demand for its athletic apparel and footwear rose due to customers returning to gyms and yoga classes as coronavirus curbs eased.

Athletic apparel makers, including Under Armour, Nike (NKE.N) and Adidas AG (ADSGn.DE), have received a sales boost from customers turning to healthy living and outdoor experiences such as hiking and jogging during the health crisis.

Under Armour said it expects 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 50 cents to 52 cents, compared with a previous outlook of 28 cents to 30 cents.

Net revenue rose to $1.35 billion in the second quarter ended June 30 from $707.6 million a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected net revenue of $1.21 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company expects 2021 revenue to rise in low-20s percentage, compared with a previous outlook of a high-teen percentage increase.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; editing by Vinay Dwivedi

