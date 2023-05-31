Australia inflation picks up to 6.8% in April, above forecasts















SYDNEY, May 31 (Reuters) - Australian consumer prices rose by more than expected in April, driven by a jump in automotive fuel, suggesting sticky inflation would likely keep pressure on the central bank.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed its monthly consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.8% in the year to April, compared with 6.3% in the previous month and market forecasts of 6.4%.

Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Tom Hogue











