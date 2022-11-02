Australian grocer Woolworths quarterly sales rise 1.8% on higher prices

People walk past a Woolworths supermarket following the easing of restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, June 16, 2020. Picture taken June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Australian grocer Woolworths Group (WOW.AX) reported a 1.8% rise in first-quarter sales on Thursday, helped by higher product prices.

Total group sales for the country's biggest supermarket chain came in at A$16.36 billion ($10.39 billion) in the quarter, compared with A$16.07 billion reported a year earlier.

($1 = 1.5751 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan and Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

