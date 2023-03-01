Australian monthly consumer prices up less than expected in Jan















SYDNEY, March 1 (Reuters) - A measure of Australian consumer prices rose by less than expected in January thanks to a drop in the cost of travel, clothing and fruit and vegetables, a promising sign inflation might be past its peak.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed its monthly consumer price index (CPI) rose 7.4% in the year to January, unwinding an alarming surge to 8.4% in December and well under market forecasts of 8.0%.

The ABS said prices excluding volatile fruit, vegetables and fuel rose 7.2% in the year to January, down from 8.1% in December.

Reporting by Wayne Cole Editing by Shri Navaratnam











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.