Australia's Treasury Wine first-half profit drops 7.5%

Bottles of Penfolds Grange wine and other varieties, made by Australian wine maker Penfolds and owned by Australia's Treasury Wine Estates, sit on shelves for sale at a winery located in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, Australia, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Treasury Wine Estates (TWE.AX) on Wednesday posted a 7.5% drop in first-half profit, hurt by reduced shipments of its Penfolds brand to mainland China after the country slapped tariffs on Australian Wine.

The world's biggest standalone winemaker said net profit attributable fell to A$109.1 million ($78.01 million) in the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with A$118 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3986 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi and Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru

