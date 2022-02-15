Autogrill shares jump after FY sales, raised 2021 guidance

An Autogrill point is seen along the Grande Raccordo Anulare (Great Ring Junction) motorway in Rome, Italy, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi/File Photo

MILAN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Revenues at Italian caterer Autogrill (AGL.MI) rose about 31% at current exchange rates in 2021, driven by the performance in North America and Italy, pushing shares up over 7%.

In a statement on Tuesday, the group controlled by the Benetton family said preliminary full-year revenues came in at 2.6 billion euros ($2.95 billion), up 32.8% at constant exchange rates.

Autogrill, which confirmed its 2024 targets, also raised its 2021 underlying core profits margin guidance to about -0.5% from a previous range of -2.5% e -1.5%, while the underlying net loss is now seen at 110 million euros from a previous range of between 170 and 150 million euros.

BY 1125 GMT, shares are up 6.6%, outperforming Milan's all-share index (.FTITLMS), which rises 1.7%, and on track for a best day since October.

($1 = 0.8809 euros)

