Bahrain hopes Israel-Palestine conflict addressed in 'equitable' manner

Reuters
1 minute read

Bahrain hopes the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will be addressed in a fair and equitable manner, the Gulf state's tourism minister said on Sunday.

Zayed Rashid Al Zayani was speaking at a gathering of regional and international travel and tourism professionals hosted by Dubai.

Israel's Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen was scheduled to participate in the conference but disappeared from the schedule at the last minute.

Bahrain is one of the Arab countries that signed a normalisation deal with Israel last year.

