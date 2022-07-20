Barry Callebaut 9-month sales volumes up 7.9%, factory shutdown to hit Q4

Empoyees of chocolate and cocoa product maker Barry Callebaut prepare chocolates after the company's annual news conference in Zurich, Switzerland November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, July 20 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut (BARN.S) said on Wednesday it expects a "notable financial impact" in the fourth quarter from ongoing shutdown of its Wieze chocolate factory after strong chocolate demand boosted sales at the world's biggest chocolate maker in the nine months to May.

Sales volumes grew 7.9% in the first nine months of Barry Callebaut's fiscal year 2021/22, while sales revenue increased by 13.5% to 6.076 billion Swiss francs ($6.27 billion), the Zurich-based group said in a statement, confirming its mid-term targets.

($1 = 0.9683 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by Kirsti Knolle

