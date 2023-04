April 23 - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday after the home goods retailer failed to secure funds to stay afloat.

Reporting by Granth Vanaik, Ananya Mariam Rajesh and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski











