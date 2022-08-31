Bed Bath & Beyond gets $500 mln in financing, to shut 150 stores

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A customer walks into a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Novi, Michigan, U.S., January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin/File Photo

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O) said on Wednesday it has secured more than $500 million in new financing as the cash-strapped home goods retailer battles a slump in demand and profit.

The company said it would shut about 150 underperforming stores and cut about 20% of its workforce across its corporate and supply chain.

Reporting by Deborah Sophia and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

