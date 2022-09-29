Bed Bath & Beyond quarterly loss widens on merchandising issues

A person exits a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., June 29, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo















Sept 29 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O) on Thursday reported a bigger quarterly loss as the embattled home goods chain struggled to stock its shelves with in-demand styles and people cut back on spending amid decades-high inflation.

Once known to be a "category killer" in home goods, Bed Bath's stock and fortunes have slumped after its move to sell more store-branded products flopped and led to a reshuffle of its management team earlier this year.

The big-box chain now aims to attract more consumers by selling more national brands and dishing out coupons, but has a mountain to climb, with people spending less on home goods and an interim chief executive and finance chief in place.

"Although still very early, we are seeing signs of continued progress as merchandising and inventory changes begin," Bed Bath and Beyond Interim Chief Execitive Sue Gove said in a statement. "For example, we have seen positive sales trends where in-stock positions and visual merchandising have improved."

Bed Bath said on Thursday its current liquidity is $850 million, following agreements for more than $500 million in new financing to buy more time to steady the ship. The company burned through $325 million in the reported quarter.

Analysts at UBS have estimated Bed Bath will burn through $1.5 billion in cash over the next eight quarters.

The company's net loss was $366.2 million, or $4.59 per share, for the second quarter, compared with a loss of $73.2 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.

Bed Bath's shares fell 1.4% to $6.37 in premarket trading.

