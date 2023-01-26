Bed Bath & Beyond receives default notice from JPMorgan

A person exits a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., June 29, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O) has received a notice of acceleration and default interest from JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

JPM has determined to exercise rights such that all outstanding loans under credit facilities and other obligations of Bed Bath & Beyond under its amended credit agreement are due and payable immediately.

Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru

