Bed Bath & Beyond receives default notice from JPMorgan















Jan 26 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O) has received a notice of acceleration and default interest from JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

JPM has determined to exercise rights such that all outstanding loans under credit facilities and other obligations of Bed Bath & Beyond under its amended credit agreement are due and payable immediately.

Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru











