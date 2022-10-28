Bed Bath & Beyond reviewing possible data breach















Oct 28 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O) said on Friday a third party had this month improperly accessed its data through a phishing scam by accessing the hard drive and certain shared drives of one of its employees.

The big-box retailer said it was reviewing the data that was accessed so it can determine whether the drives contained any sensitive or personally identifiable information.

The home goods retailer added it has no reason to believe that any sensitive or personally identifiable information was accessed and this cybersecurity incident would likely not have a material impact on the company.

Shares of the company, once considered a so-called "category killer" in home and bath goods, were down about 5% in premarket trading after the company filed to offer $150 million of common stock.

Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri











