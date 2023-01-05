Bed Bath & Beyond's road to potential bankruptcy















Jan 5 (Reuters) - From a failed merchandising strategy to activist investor pressure over overpayed executives, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O) has been on a largely downhill ride over the last few years.

The company said on Thursday it was exploring options including a bankruptcy, which sources told Reuters could come within weeks.

Here's a look at some of the major developments at the retailer over the past year:

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











