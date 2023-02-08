Bed Bath & Beyond's roller-coaster ride to potential bankruptcy
Feb 8 (Reuters) - From a failed merchandising strategy to activist investor pressure over exaggerated payments to executives, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O) has been on a largely downhill ride over the last few years.
The company, which was on the verge of filing for bankruptcy, found temporary relief on Tuesday after saying it had raised about $225 million in an equity offering and may get another $800 million over the next 10 months to keep the business afloat.
Here's a look at some of the major developments at the retailer over the past year:
