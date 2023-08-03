Beiersdorf hikes organic sales aim on demand for Nivea, sunscreen

Nivea bottles are seen on a production line at the plant of German personal care company Beiersdorf in Hamburg, Germany, February 28, 2023. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Beiersdorf (BEIG.DE) on Thursday raised its annual forecast for organic sales a second time this year, after its core brand Nivea and high sunscreen demand drove double-digit growth in half-year organic sales.

It now expects organic sales for the group and its consumer unit to grow by a high single-digit to low double-digit percentage range, compared with a previous forecast for mid-to-high single-digit growth.

First-half sales grew 12.3% from a year earlier to 4.9 billion euros ($5.35 billion), with an adjusted operating profit (adjusted EBIT) of 852 million euros, up from 710 million a year earlier.

"Both NIVEA and the Derma brands grew strongly in all regions and categories and more than offset the weaker performance of our luxury business," CEO Vincent Warnery said in a statement.

Nivea sales were up 17.9% from a year earlier, while sales of Derma brands Eucerin and Aquaphor jumped 26.1% on "exceptionally high" demand for sun protection, particularly in North and Latin America.

Sales for its luxury brand La Prairie fell 9.9% in the first six months, mainly due to disruption in Asian travel retail markets caused by the so-called "daigou" business, where Chinese consumers buy goods abroad on behalf of domestic buyers, the company said.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz, writing by Linda Pasquini, editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.