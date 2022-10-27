Beiersdorf ups 2022 sales forecast on strong demand for skin care, Tesa products















BERLIN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Nivea maker Beiersdorf (BEIG.DE) on Thursday raised its sales guidance for the full year after strong demand for its personal care and skin care as well as its Tesa products lifted group sales organically by 11.1% in the first nine months.

The group now expects organic sales growth of 9-10% this year after previously guiding for growth at the upper end of the mid-single-digit range.

Beiersdorf posted sales of 6.73 billion euros ($6.78 billion) in the first nine months, thereof 5.44 billion euros in its consumer business and 1.29 billion in its Tesa business.

($1 = 0.9930 euros)

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Editing by Miranda Murray











