Belarus bans consumer price rises in bid to tame inflation

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia September 26, 2022. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday he was imposing a ban on consumer price rises in response to "exorbitant" inflation across the economy, state media reported.

"From today, any price increase is prohibited. Prohibited!," the state-run Belta news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying in a meeting of government ministers.

"It starts today - not from tomorrow, but from today, so that prices cannot be inflated during the course of today," Lukashenko said.

Reporting by Reuters

