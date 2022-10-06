Belarus bans consumer price rises in bid to tame inflation

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday he was imposing a ban on consumer price rises in response to "exorbitant" inflation across the economy, state media reported.
"From today, any price increase is prohibited. Prohibited!," the state-run Belta news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying in a meeting of government ministers.
"It starts today - not from tomorrow, but from today, so that prices cannot be inflated during the course of today," Lukashenko said.
