Benetton scion Alessandro to take helm of family holding company

MILAN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Alessandro Benetton, son of Benetton Group founder Luciano, is set to become chairman of the family holding company Edizione as part of a management revamp, the company said on Thursday.

The move brings the Benettons back into the driving seat at Edizione as it looks to turn a page after the collapse of the Genoa bridge in 2018, with the finalisation of the sale of its Italian motorway assets Autostrade expected by end March.

Edizione also said that the family had increased its stake in Italy's infrastructure group Atlantia (ATL.MI) to around 33%.

The holding company also owns stakes in caterer Autogrill (AGL.MI), insurer Generali (GASI.MI), telecom masts group Cellnex and investment bank Mediobanca (MDBI.MI).

