Best Buy forecasts holiday quarter sales below estimates as supply issues loom

The Best Buy logo is seen at a store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) forecast fourth-quarter comparable sales below analysts' estimates on Tuesday, as the electronics retailer braces for a hit from likely product shortages during the crucial holiday shopping season.

The company's shares, which have gained nearly 40% this year, fell 10.4% to $123.55 in premarket trading.

Retailers are under tremendous pressure to keep shelves stocked for the holiday season as shipping logjams, shuttered factories in Asia and a scarcity of raw materials rip through global supply chains and drive product shortages.

A shortage of semiconductor chips used in electronic items has dented availability of some high-demand products, including the latest gaming consoles from Sony Corp (6758.T), Nintendo Co Ltd (7974.T) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O).

The anticipated supply issues led Best Buy to include easier access to the holiday season's "hardest-to-find" products as a perk in a new $200-a-year membership program launched last month.

However, costs related to launch of the program and increased expenditure to expedite some shipments have taken a toll on the company's profit margins.

Best Buy said it expects its fourth-quarter adjusted gross profit rate to be about 30 basis points below last year's level during the same period.

Other retailers including Walmart Inc (WMT.N) and Target Corp (TGT.N) have also seen their profit margins squeezed by higher labor and freight costs. read more

Best Buy forecast fourth-quarter comparable sales between a fall of 2% and a rise of 1%, the mid point of which is below estimates of a 0.1% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's comparable sales rose 1.6% in the third quarter, compared with estimates of a 0.3% dip.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta

