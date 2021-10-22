Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

Beyond Meat cuts revenue forecast as retail demand dips; shares plunge

1 minute read

Products from Beyond Meat Inc, the vegan burger maker, are shown for sale at a market in Encinitas, California, U.S., June 5, 2019. REUTERS

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc (BYND.O) on Friday cut its third-quarter revenue forecast, blaming a host of factors including a drop in demand from grocery stores and a labor shortage that led to delays in restocking shelves, sending its shares down 13% premarket.

The faux meat maker also said new orders from a distributor servicing one of the company's large customers did not materialize, while severe weather caused damage to inventory stored at one of its facilities.

The company said it now expects third-quarter net revenue of about $106 million, compared with its prior forecast of $120 million to $140 million.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · 4:31 AM UTC

Arbitration panel rejects Future's plea on Reliance deal in dispute with Amazon

A Singapore arbitration panel has rejected Future Retail's plea to quash an order from last year that put its $3.4 billion deal with Reliance on hold, in a boost for its partner Amazon.com Inc which is seeking to block the transaction.

Retail & Consumer
Vans sneaker maker VF sales stumble on supply hurdles
Retail & Consumer
Supply snags will not steal Mattel's Christmas this year
Retail & Consumer
Labour union urges European authorities to widen Amazon antitrust probe after Reuters story
Retail & Consumer
Hotel owner IHG says business travel returning after busy summer season