Beyond Meat signals more retail pain ahead, shares tumble 16%

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc (BYND.O) forecast fourth-quarter revenue below estimates after its results missed expectations on Wednesday, as demand from grocery stores that sell its plant-based meat products weakened, driving its shares down 16% in extended trading.

The company, which generates the bulk of its revenue from retailers, had cut its third-quarter revenue forecast last month as it took a hit from fewer people stockpiling plant-based burgers and sausages at home after they returned to dining out. read more

Sales to U.S. retail stores fell 15.6% to $52.4 million in the third quarter, Beyond Meat said, while those to U.S. restaurants fell 7.3% to $15.1 million.

The company said in August that restaurants were placing "more conservative" orders due to their own staffing challenges and uncertainty about the Delta variant of COVID-19, which had also prompted some European operators to pause or cancel promotions. read more

"The cascading impact of supply chain and labor challenges had an outsized impact on Beyond," wrote BTIG analyst Peter Saleh late last month after Beyond pre-announced its disappointing third-quarter sales. "The results signal operational issues that need to be addressed at this stage in the company's lifecycle."

The company said it expects fourth-quarter net revenue of $85 million to $110 million, compared with analysts' estimates of $131.6 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Several other issues, including a labor shortage that has led to delays in restocking shelves and supply chain disruptions, are also hitting its business, Beyond Meat said.

Even so, Chief Executive Officer Ethan Brown said in a statement that the company is focused on long-term growth, including through partnerships with fast-food chains and international expansion.

But JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman said in a note Wednesday that "these growth rates are unlikely to accelerate much" if the speed of growth is slowing.

Net revenue rose 12.7% to $106.4 million in the three months ended Oct. 2, but missed estimates of $109.2 million.

Excluding certain items, the company reported a loss of 87 cents per share, compared with analysts' estimates of a loss of 39 cents per share.

