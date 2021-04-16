Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Retail & ConsumerBiden says U.S. will work with Japan in areas such as 5G, chip supply chains

Reuters
1 minute read

President Joe Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the White House on Friday and said the United States and Japan will invest together in areas such as 5G, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, genomics and semiconductor supply chains.

"Japan and the United States are both deeply invested in innovation and looking to the future. That includes making sure we invest in and protect technologies that will maintain and sharpen our competitive edge," Biden said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · April 15, 2021 · 8:35 PM UTCHow the pandemic helped Walmart battle Amazon Marketplace for sellers

Between 2009 and 2014, Walmart’s (WMT.N) Marketplace business, where outside merchants hawk everything from baby blankets to power tools, counted no more than six sellers, and was described by one expert as “in limbo.”

Retail & ConsumerWith flagship electric car, Mercedes takes fight to Tesla
Retail & ConsumerS&P 500, Dow hit record highs on bank earnings boost
Retail & ConsumerFerrari chairman says making 'good progress' on CEO shortlist

Ferrari (RACE.MI) is making good progress on a shortlist of "very strong" candidates to be the Italian luxury carmaker's next chief executive, Chairman John Elkann told shareholders at a general meeting on Thursday.

Retail & ConsumerBezos says Amazon needs to do better for employees in last investor letter as CEO