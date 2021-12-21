Bigger fries off the menu as Japan McDonald's faces supply crunch

TOKYO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - McDonald's Holdings Company Japan (2702.T) said on Tuesday it would suspend the sale of medium- and large-sized french fries for a week starting on Friday due to supply chain bottlenecks.

The company is seeing delays in potato shipments due to supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as from shipping disruptions in Canada. The potatoes used for the french fries are imported from North America, it said.

The popular fast-food company said french fries in small sizes will continue to be on sale.

The company did not quantify the financial impact of the temporary suspension.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.