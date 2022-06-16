Boohoo sales dip in latest quarter on COVID boosted comparison

A smartphone with the Boohoo logo displayed is seen on a keyboard in this illustration taken September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo (BOOH.L) reported an expected fall in sales in latest quarter, reflecting a tough comparison with the same period last year when sales got a pandemic boost, but maintained its guidance for the full year.

The group, which sells clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products aimed at 16 to 40-year olds, said on Thursday its revenue fell 8% over the three months to May 31.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.