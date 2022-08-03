Booking Holdings sees record current-quarter revenue on busy summer travel

FILE PHOTO - Passengers use self check-in machines as they travel from John F. Kennedy International Airport on the July 4th weekend, in Queens, New York City, U.S., July 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG.O) expects record current-quarter revenue on the back of a busy summer travel season as rising air fares and hotel tariffs did little to dampen consumers' appetite.

Easing restrictions and pent-up desire for travel accelerated demand for hospitality as travelers resumed taking vacations, driving prices for hotel rooms higher.

"Looking forward, we expect record third-quarter revenue and are very busy working with our customers and partners to help enable an extremely busy summer travel season," said Booking Chief Executive Officer Glenn Fogel.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Shares of the company rose 4% to $2,050.30 after it reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

The shift in consumer spending towards hospitality, entertainment and travel from electronics and apparel helped the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company to report a 57% increase in gross travel bookings.

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30 rose to $4.29 billion, but missed analysts' estimate of $4.32 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Excluding items, profit was $776 million, or $19.08 per share, beating estimates of $17.57 per share.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.