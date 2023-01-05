Boots UK says December retail sales up 15% year-on-year















LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Health and beauty products retailer Boots UK said on Thursday its December retail sales were up around 15% year-on-year.

The British arm of U.S. listed Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O), said key categories including gifting, beauty and fragrance performed "extremely well" in the Christmas period.

It also highlighted an uptick in sales of over-the-counter cold and immunity products.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James











