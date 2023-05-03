Bottler Coca-Cola HBC expects annual profit growth to be at top-end of forecast















May 3 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) on Wednesday forecast full-year profit growth to be at the top end of its guidance, aided by robust demand for its soft drinks and executed price increases.

The company said it expected organic earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) growth to be at the high end of its forecast range of -3% to +3%.

