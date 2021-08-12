Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Bottler Coca Cola HBC sees lower margins after H1 profit surges

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Soft drinks bottler Coca Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) on Thursday forecast lower margins in the second half due to higher costs, while reporting a jump in first-half profit as people returned to restaurants, cinemas and other public places after lockdowns.

The company, which bottles and sells Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) drinks in 28 countries, said comparable operating profit rose 67.8% to 350.3 million euros ($411.25 million) for the six months ended July 2.

($1 = 0.8518 euros)

Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

