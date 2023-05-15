Brazil's Americanas looking for buyer for stake in Grupo Uni.co















SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas SA (AMER3.SA), which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year after an accounting scandal, said on Monday it has started the market sounding process to prospect parties interested in buying its stake in Grupo Uni.co.

Americanas, which has the billionaire trio that founded 3G Capital as reference shareholders, said in a securities filing it had hired Citigroup (C.N) as financial advisor to conduct the process, launched as part of its reorganization plan.

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan











