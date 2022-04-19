1 minute read
Brazil's Assai net revenue grows 21% in Q1
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian cash-and-carry chain Assai (ASAI3.SA) reported on Tuesday first-quarter net revenue of 11.443 billion reais ($2.45 billion), 21.1% above the same period from 2021.
The figure reflects the high performance of the 32 stores inaugurated in the last 12 months, Assai said in a securities filing.
($1 = 4.6658 reais)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.