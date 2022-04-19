Brazil's Assai net revenue grows 21% in Q1

The logo of Assai, cash-and-carry division of Brazilian retailer GPA SA, is pictured next to the Brazilian national flag in Sao Paulo, Brazil January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

April 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian cash-and-carry chain Assai (ASAI3.SA) reported on Tuesday first-quarter net revenue of 11.443 billion reais ($2.45 billion), 21.1% above the same period from 2021.

The figure reflects the high performance of the 32 stores inaugurated in the last 12 months, Assai said in a securities filing.

($1 = 4.6658 reais)

Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler

