Brazil's Assai posts 47.8% drop in Q3 net profit















SAO PAULO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian cash-and-carry chain Assai (ASAI3.SA) reported a 47.8% decrease in third-quarter net profit, compared to the same period last year, to reach 281 million reais ($53.85 million), the company said on Thursday.

Net revenue grew 29.2% to total 13.8 billion reais during the three-month period ending in September.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 20.6% to 1.01 billion reais.

($1 = 5.2180 reais)

Reporting by Aluisio Alves











