Brazil's GPA again rejects Colombian tycoon's bid to buy 51% of Exito

The facade of an Exito supermarket, is seen in Medellin
The facade of an Exito supermarket, is seen in Medellin, Colombia May 30, 2019. Picture taken May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

SAO PAULO, July 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer GPA (PCAR3.SA) said on Thursday its board rejected a second offer from Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski to acquire a 51% stake in its subsidiary Almacenes Exito (IMI.CN).

In a securities filing, GPA said the offer does not serve the best interests of the firm and its shareholders, as the price offered falls short of "financial reasonableness for a transaction aiming at a controlling interest."

The Brazilian retailer also said that the proposal presented by Gilinski does not provide sufficient elements to assure the board of its binding nature or a "reasonable expectation of concluding a transaction."

Last month, GPA declined Gilinski's offer to pay $836 million for nearly 97% of Exito.

Reporting by Peter Frontini and Carolina Pulice; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Isabel Woodford

